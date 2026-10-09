The General Staff has updated the Russian Federation's casualty figures as of October 9, 2026

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,710 soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict casualties on the occupying forces on the front lines.

As of October 9, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel – approximately 1,549,490 (+1,710) people;

tanks – 12,402 (+3);

armored combat vehicles – 25,509 (+7);

artillery systems – 50,950 (+67);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,199 (+5);

air defense systems – 1,693 (+1);

aircraft – 443 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,908 (+18) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 555,335 (+1,757) units;

cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 160,412 (+617) units;

specialized equipment – 4,810 (+4) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, a Russian nighttime attack on Ivano-Frankivsk claimed one life.

Kyiv and several regions were placed on air raid alert due to the threat of UAVs.

A house burned down in Sofiivska Borshchahivka following a Russian attack.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

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