A Russian nighttime attack on Ivano-Frankivsk claimed one life

One person was killed in Ivano-Frankivsk as a result of a nighttime attack. During the airstrike, air defense forces repelled the attack, and a fire broke out in the city after debris from a drone fell.

This was reported by Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, and Ruslan Martsinkiv, the city’s mayor.

The attack on the Carpathian region occurred around midnight. Svitlana Onyshchuk reported that air defense forces were active during the airstrike. A fire broke out in Ivano-Frankivsk after drone debris fell. The head of the Regional State Administration wrote about this on her Telegram channel.

According to Onyshchuk, emergency services are on the scene. Information regarding possible casualties and the consequences of the attack is being verified. The head of the Regional State Administration urged residents of the region to pay close attention to air raid sirens and remain in safe locations.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported one fatality. “There was an attack on Ivano-Frankivsk. Air defense forces responded. But, unfortunately, there is one fatality,” he wrote on Telegram. Later, in a video address, the mayor clarified that debris from a “shahid” drone damaged a utility building—a security guard was killed.

Martsynkiv also urged city residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to take shelter during times of danger.

Official reports on the current attack do not include information about the type of drone. At the same time, monitoring channels reported that a jet-powered Shahed drone struck the Ivano-Frankivsk region for the first time this evening.

Sources: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Ruslan Martsinkiv

As a reminder, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of UAVs.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a house burned down following an attack by Russia.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

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