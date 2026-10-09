Flights are being diverted en masse in Russia due to restrictions at airports

Several Russian airports restricted the number of incoming flights, preventing some flights from landing in Moscow. Three planes flying from Turkey were turned back, and more than a dozen other flights were diverted to alternate airports.

According to Kommersant, four planes heading to Domodedovo Airport from Dushanbe, Yerevan, Kaliningrad, and Sochi landed in Kazan and at Sheremetyevo. Another 11 flights scheduled to arrive at Vnukovo were diverted to St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Minsk.

Among the flights that were unable to reach their destination was a Turkish Airlines flight, TK421, traveling from Istanbul to Moscow. According to passengers, the flight took off around 9:00 p.m. About three hours later, as the plane began its approach for landing, the crew announced that Vnukovo was not accepting flights. The plane turned around and flew back to Istanbul.

Two other planes traveling from Antalya to Moscow also changed course and returned to Turkey. This was reported by the publication Moscow 24, citing a source in air traffic control services.

Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Rosaviatsiya explained the decision as necessary to ensure flight safety.

The restrictions also affected other regions of Russia. According to Russian media reports, security measures were implemented at airports in Penza, Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod, and a number of other cities.

As a reminder, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of UAVs.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a house burned down following an attack by the Russian Federation.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

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