ISW warned of the forced integration of Ukrainians following their removal from the Donetsk region

Russian troops announced the relocation of approximately 4,500 residents of frontline settlements in Donetsk Oblast to territories controlled by the occupiers. According to ISW analysts, the continued encouragement of people to apply for Russian passports may indicate attempts to forcibly integrate Ukrainians into the Russian Federation.

According to analysts, on September 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the evacuation of civilians from the town of Bilytske, located north of Pokrovsk. The Russian military claimed that the evacuation was carried out by servicemen of the 51st Combined Arms Army, formerly known as the 1st Army Corps of the so-called “DPR.”

According to the Russian side, one minor was among those evacuated from Bilitske. The occupiers stated that they had transported the people to an unspecified “safe area.” The ISW speculates that this refers to territory in the Donetsk region that is under Russian occupation.

On the same day, representatives of the Russian authorities reported the evacuation of a total of 4,500 civilians from frontline settlements in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the occupying forces did not specify the exact time period during which the evacuation took place.

According to the Russian side, among those evacuated were 971 residents of areas near Kostiantynivka and 52 children.

Representatives of the Russian Federation also claimed that the evacuated Ukrainians are being housed in temporary shelters. Upon arrival at these facilities, according to the Russian side, civilians quickly begin the process of obtaining Russian citizenship.

The ISW emphasizes that the evacuation of civilians during hostilities does not in itself necessarily violate international law. It may be permissible in cases of imminent danger to people or acute humanitarian need.

However, the Russian authorities’ subsequent actions regarding the evacuated Ukrainians are cause for concern. Specifically, this involves the use of temporary accommodation centers not only to provide shelter but also to carry out administrative procedures related to Russian citizenship.

Analysts noted that Russia has previously used similar facilities for the so-called “filtering” of the Ukrainian population. People could effectively be detained at such centers, interrogated about their attitudes toward Ukraine, and subsequently subjected to administrative procedures aimed at relocating them deeper into the occupied territories or deporting them directly to Russia.

The ISW believes that the Russian side’s announcement regarding the rapid issuance of Russian passports may indicate that these temporary detention centers continue to serve such functions.

In addition, analysts point to a possible long-term goal of the Russian authorities. In their view, Moscow may view the removal of civilians not as a temporary measure to protect the population from hostilities, but as the beginning of a process to transform Ukrainian citizens into Russian citizens.

Source: ISW

Earlier, ISW reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had pushed back Russian forces in the Donbas and advanced.

Russia has modernized the Geran-4; the drone has been equipped with a new navigation system and warhead.

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Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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