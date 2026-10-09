Estonian unmanned systems manufacturer KrattWorks is developing a new aerial target drone designed to simulate the operation of jet-powered Shahed-type drones. The solution is intended to train military personnel to destroy one of the aerial threats that the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — uses in its war against Ukraine, Defense News reports.

Presentation expected by the end of 2027

KrattWorks business development manager Ranno Pajuri said the new target is planned to be presented by the end of 2027. According to him, the company needs to create a reliable working prototype. KrattWorks has software that can be relatively easily adapted to different equipment, but the higher speeds and significant differences of the new aircraft from existing models require additional development.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine could become a potential user of the new solution. KrattWorks has already supplied Ukraine with one-way attack drones and other products, including Ghost Dragon reconnaissance drones. The company has also supplied its UAVs to customers in Europe and seeks to expand its presence in the United States as well as in Asian and African markets.

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Existing aerial targets

KrattWorks' portfolio already includes the aircraft-like DART aerial target, designed for use against anti-aircraft missiles, heavy machine guns, and anti-aircraft guns. The company also produces the DART-R with a radar reflector, whose maximum speed is 200 km/h, and the PARM target quadcopter.

The manufacturer works closely with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and analyzes drone attacks and changes in their employment tactics in order to improve its products. According to an assessment by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, Russian troops used about 5,166 Shahed-type drones, including decoys, against Ukrainian targets in August 2026. On September 28, 2026, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported that the overall interception rate for Shaheds with piston and jet engines was 70%, while for jet-powered aircraft it was 57%.

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