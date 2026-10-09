Russia is increasingly attacking Ukraine with jet-powered drones — Ignat

Recently, Russian occupation forces have been using jet-powered drones with increasing frequency to carry out attacks on Ukrainian territory. The geographic scope of their use is also expanding, Ignat reported.

“If we look back at the statistics from the past few days, we see that there were significantly more piston-engine drones (UAVs—ed.), with jet-powered ones accounting for literally one-third, and the rest being conventional ‘Shaheds.’ This suggests that the enemy is, in fact, making certain changes—not only in its tactics but also in the types of weapons it uses. Today, over the past two days, we’ve seen a truly large number of jet-powered drones, but that doesn’t mean the conventional ‘Shaheds’ have disappeared,” Ignat said.

He added that all means of countering drones—both jet-powered and conventional—are currently being employed.

Ignat also noted that recently the enemy has been expanding the geographic scope of its rocket-powered UAV operations across various regions of Ukraine.

“Last night, we saw them both in the western part of our country and in the north—everywhere in small groups, with several jet-powered UAVs—as the enemy expands the geographic scope of its strikes. This is forcing the Air Force’s military leadership to respond to such challenges and to disperse its assets as well. This is a tactic the enemy is employing—striking not only the capital, as has been the norm recently, but also various regions,” the spokesperson explained.

Countering enemy attacks places a heavy burden on the air defense system, the air force, and ground fire units, Ignat noted.

He also reported that the Air Force is awaiting the development of the latest innovative equipment to increase the shoot-down rate.

This was announced by Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, during a television broadcast.

Earlier, the ISW explained how Russia has changed its tactics for massive strikes against Ukraine.

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4 drone, equipping it with new navigation systems and a warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks in the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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