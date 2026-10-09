Satellite images have captured damage to Yandex's data center in Russia

New images from Planet Labs show the aftermath of a strike on the Yandex data center in Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast, Russia. The images reveal damage and signs of a fire on the building’s roof.

The images were published on the “Absolutely Reliable Source” channel as confirmation of the strike, which occurred on the night of October 8. They show damage to the roof and the aftermath of a fire on the left side of the data center’s main building.

Pavel Malkov, governor of the Ryazan Region, stated that two UAVs were shot down over the region that night and that a fire broke out on the roof of one of the enterprises in the Sasovo District.

Yandex’s press office confirmed that the data center had been completely shut down. “An incident occurred at the data center in Sasovo that affected part of the infrastructure. The situation on site is currently under control, and there are no casualties. The team is addressing the aftermath of the incident and restoring the affected services,” the company stated. According to *Kommersant*, Yandex also reported a fire following a drone attack. Yandex’s main services are operating as usual, but some of them may be unavailable.

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Power supply issues in one of the availability zones of the Yandex Cloud platform—ru-central1-b—began at 1:31 a.m. Moscow time. The company asked users to shift their traffic to other zones. As of 08:26, the zone remained unavailable, while services in the other zones were operating normally, according to Yandex Cloud. Following reports of the fire, Yandex shares on the Moscow Exchange fell by 3.4%.

Source: An absolutely reliable source

As a reminder, a large-scale disruption of internet services occurred in Russia following an attack on the Yandex data center.

In Russia’s Ryazan Region, a fire broke out at a Yandex data center following a drone attack.

The Russian service “Yandex Maps” superimposed an image of a forest over a Russian missile battery near Kronstadt in the Gulf of Finland.

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