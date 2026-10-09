Video: Occupied Luhansk came under drone attack; there are power outages

On the night of October 9, occupied Luhansk came under a massive drone attack that lasted several hours. According to local residents, several fires broke out in the city, and there have been power outages.

According to Exilenova+, the attack lasted several hours. Local Telegram channels report that a series of explosions was heard in the city, and eyewitnesses say a large number of drones were flying overhead.

During the strikes on parts of Luhansk, local channels reported that the power went out. It has not yet been confirmed whether the power outage was directly caused by the attack. Meanwhile, several fires have been reported in the city.

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Videos are circulating online in which explosions can be heard and the aftermath can be seen. It is unknown exactly which targets were struck. There is currently no verified information regarding the extent of the damage, the number of injured, or the number of fatalities. Details about the strikes are still being clarified.

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Source: Exilenova+

As a reminder, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of UAVs.

A house burned down in Sofiivska Borshchahivka following an attack by Russia.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

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