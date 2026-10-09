Envoys of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet on Friday in Miami, United States, with representatives of Ukraine and Europe to discuss new ideas for ending the war of the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — against Ukraine. According to France 24, the US side seeks to develop a joint proposal for a settlement.

Composition of the Ukrainian delegation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the talks will take place and said they will last two days. The Ukrainian delegation is expected to include Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, as well as Rustem Umerov, Serhii Kyslytsia and Davyd Arakhamia. According to Zelenskyy, European representatives are also expected to join the negotiating group.

Sources in the United States told AFP that Witkoff and Kushner will discuss proposals that US negotiators began developing during recent contacts with the Russian and Ukrainian sides. National security advisers from the United Kingdom, France and Germany, as well as NATO and European Union officials, were also invited to the consultations.

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Security guarantees and post-war plan

Topics of the meeting are expected to include security guarantees for Ukraine, a plan for economic prosperity after the war, and other aspects of the conflict. US officials also said that European representatives had expressed concerns to Washington over energy costs ahead of winter.

The talks will take place after a Russian strike on buses in Kramatorsk, which, according to the source, killed 30 people. Previous rounds of talks have not produced tangible progress toward peace, as Moscow did not agree to abandon its maximalist conditions.

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