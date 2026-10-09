A test flight of the Yak-130M light attack aircraft was conducted in Russia

The third Yak-130M prototype light attack aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight, during which all systems reportedly functioned as intended, and the flight mission was carried out in full.

The inclusion of the third prototype in flight testing will allow the tests to be completed on schedule and deliveries of the aircraft to begin in 2028. The first Yak-130M prototype made its maiden flight in June, and the second in August of this year; in September, the aircraft was unveiled at the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt.

For Russia, this aircraft is an extremely important development, as Moscow is seeking a low-cost, mass-produced solution to intercept Ukrainian long-range UAVs, as well as to replace the scarce Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, which are no longer in production. Unlike the basic training version, the Yak-130M is a full-fledged combat aircraft equipped with the BRLS-130R radar station, the SOLT-130K optical-laser thermal imaging system, the “President-S130” onboard defense system, and the KSS-130 communications system.

The aircraft has 9 hardpoints and can carry approximately 2,500 kg of payload, including R-73 short-range air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and guided bombs. The aircraft’s maximum speed is 960 km/h, and its range is 1,610 km.

This was reported by the Russian “United Aircraft Corporation,” which is subject to sanctions.

The Romanian company Oves Enterprise announced the successful completion of the first tests of the Sahara cruise missile, which the developers are equipping with artificial intelligence systems. This marked the first practical phase of testing for the project, which the company had previously unveiled in 2026.

Earlier, the Chinese Long March 7A launch vehicle exploded just over a minute after liftoff from the Wenchang Space Launch Center. The launch on Monday evening local time appeared to proceed normally, but video from open sources shows the first stage exploding approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds into the flight, according to Ars Technica.

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