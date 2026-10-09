In Sochi, Russia, a local resident named Andres Goldman filled four loudspeakers of the emergency warning system with construction foam. According to him, he wanted to protect his wife from panic attacks triggered by the sound of sirens.

The Lazarevsky District Court found the man guilty of intentional property damage and sentenced him to one and a half years of probation with the same probationary period. The verdict has not yet become final.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in June 2026 on Mostovaya Street. Construction foam clogged the horns of four loudspeakers and rendered them inoperable, reducing the effectiveness of the warning system for missile strikes and emergencies. The damage to the city budget was estimated at 67,492 rubles.

In court, Goldman pleaded guilty and explained his actions as stemming from concern for his wife’s mental health.

In Sochi and other coastal cities of the Krasnodar Krai, sirens sound almost daily due to the threat of drone attacks. On October 9, the warning system was also activated throughout Russia as part of a federal test.

Following the strikes on oil refineries in Russia, demand for electric vehicles has surged.

A Moscow oil refinery completely halted oil processing following a strike by Ukrainian drones.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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