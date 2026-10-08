On October 8, there were 194 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian forces carried out 58 airstrikes, dropped 177 guided bombs, and launched more than 6,200 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian military repelled the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russians attempted to advance 15 times. At the same time, fighting continued in certain sections of the front as of 10:00 p.m.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops have engaged in 194 combat encounters since the start of the day. The occupiers carried out 58 airstrikes. They dropped 177 guided bombs on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas. The Russians also deployed 6,288 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,729 artillery strikes.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces made one attempt to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In addition, they shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 25 times. Two of these attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian units’ positions five times. Fighting took place in the areas of Izbytske, Ternova, Vilcha, and Rybalchyne.

Russians are attacking near Kupiansk and Lyman

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers attempted to improve their position six times. They carried out assault operations toward Radkivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. As of 10:00 p.m., one of the battles was still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attempts to advance. The attacks took place near Novosergiivka, Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces halted two attempted offensives. Russian troops tried to advance in the areas of Ozerny and Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russians did not carry out any assault operations that day.

The heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults. Fighting took place near Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Kindrativka, Novoselivka, Toretsk, and Stepy. One of the attacks was still ongoing at the time of the evening report.

Russian troops carried out another 15 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward Vilne, Svitle, Dobropillia, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 50 Russian soldiers in this sector of the front over the past 24 hours. Another 11 occupiers were wounded.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed eight vehicles, two artillery pieces, eight special-purpose vehicles, a drone control center, an ammunition depot, and 68 Russian shelters. In addition, they managed to damage one Russian tank, five vehicles, three artillery pieces, one multiple-launch rocket system, two special-purpose vehicles, six UAV control centers, and 151 personnel shelters. Separately, Ukrainian forces destroyed or neutralized 219 drones of various types.

Fighting continues in the south as well

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops launched an assault toward Vorone.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks. The Russians attempted to advance toward Rybne, Zlagoda, Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched two attacks toward Novopavlivka and Plavni. In doing so, they sought to improve their positions.

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

According to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation were recorded on other fronts. Information about combat operations may change over the course of the day, as the situation on the front lines remains dynamic.

Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people — Zelenskyy.

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle in the central part of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Two people were in the car—both were killed in the strike.

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