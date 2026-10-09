A factory in the Tver Region of the Russian Federation that supports the Russian missile program has been attacked

On the night of October 9, the Redkino Research Plant in Russia’s Tver Region was attacked. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and manufactures fuel for cruise missiles.

The plant is located in the city of Redkino, Tver Oblast.

“The Redkino Research Plant was attacked last night. It was last attacked in February 2026,” the public group wrote.

It is known that the plant produces “Decilin-M” fuel components for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as additives for diesel fuel and jet fuel.

The plant is part of the Russian military-industrial complex’s production chain, supplying the missile and aviation industries with specialized chemical products.

It is also known that an oil depot in the Belgorod region was attacked on the night of October 9.

“Following a nighttime attack in the Belgorod region, an oil depot north of Belgorod is on fire,” reported one of the OSINT channels.

Earlier, the ISW explained how Russia has changed its tactics for massive strikes against Ukraine.

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4; the drone has been equipped with a new navigation system and warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks in the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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