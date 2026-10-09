Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 114 Russian drones overnight

On the night of October 8, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 114 of the 136 Russian drones that Russia had been using to attack the country since the previous evening. At the same time, strikes were recorded at eight locations.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 136 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” strike drones, as well as “Parody” decoy drones. 93 of the “Shaheds” were found to be live.

The launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian settlements of Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied towns of Gvardeyskoye (Crimea) and Donetsk.

The enemy attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, air defense forces had shot down or jammed 114 Russian drones of various types, including “Shahed” and “Gerbera” models. 77 of the neutralized targets were jet-powered.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at eight locations, and the downed targets (debris) were found at seven others.

The Air Force emphasizes that Russian UAVs are still being detected in the skies over Ukraine, and the attack continues.

Earlier, the ISW explained how Russia has changed its tactics for massive strikes against Ukraine.

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4 drone, equipping it with new navigation systems and a warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks in the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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