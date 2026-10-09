Russia killed 35 people in the Donetsk region on October 8

On October 8, 35 residents were killed and another 25 were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. These figures indicate significant civilian casualties in the region over the course of a single day.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, on October 8, Russian forces killed 32 people in Kramatorsk and three in Bilenke.

Another 25 people in the region were injured.

As Filashkin emphasized, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region (4,378 dead and 10,653 wounded) does not include figures from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Earlier, the ISW explained how Russia has changed its tactics for massive strikes against Ukraine.

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4 drone, equipping it with new navigation systems and a warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks over the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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