In Palestine, in the Ras al-Ahmar community southeast of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, 47 Palestinian families were given until Sunday evening to leave their homes. Hassan Mleihat, head of the Palestinian human rights group Al-Baydar, told Anadolu Agency.

Blockade of the community

Mleihat said the ultimatum was issued after 27 days of the community being blockaded by road closures. According to him, residents fear they will be unable to remain on their land and preserve their livelihoods.

The head of Al-Baydar called on human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as international bodies, to intervene to protect residents and their property and end the blockade.

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The last route blocked

In September, the Israeli army blocked the last road connecting Ras al-Ahmar with surrounding areas. Other dirt roads leading to the community had already been blocked.

Local resident Thaer Bisharat said that restrictions had intensified over the past three years. According to him, the critical moment came when a trench was dug across the last access route to the community, after which it was effectively surrounded by trenches, walls and military zones.

According to the Palestinian Commission for Colonization and Resistance to the Wall, since October 2023, Israeli occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The commission reported the deaths of 66 Palestinians.

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