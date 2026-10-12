Sixty countries have already joined the European Union’s global initiative, “No Fees, No Tolls,” which opposes the imposition of fees and tolls in international shipping.

This initiative is designed to counter the imposition of illegal tolls and fees on international maritime routes.

“International shipping must remain open to everyone, not just those who can afford it. This is a clear diplomatic signal to all those who seek to seize waterways for their own gain,” said Kaja Kallas.

The “No Fees, No Tolls” initiative is an international diplomatic movement led by the European Union aimed at protecting freedom of navigation and countering attempts to impose illegal fees or tolls in strategic international straits.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

Bulgaria has asked the EU and NATO to help investigate attacks on ships — Anadolu Agency.

Low water levels have hampered navigation on key rivers in Germany.

A record-breaking heat wave that swept across western Europe in late June caused more than 10,000 deaths. According to official data, the highest number of deaths was recorded in the countries most affected by the extremely high temperatures.

Italian producers of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano are concerned about the future of the famous cheese. The reason is increasingly hot summers, which are already affecting cows, milk production, and farmers’ costs.

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