An Algerian military transport aircraft flew unimpeded through the airspace of five NATO countries, including Poland, on its way to Moscow. Journalists have determined that such flights between Algeria and Russia occur regularly and may be used to facilitate military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Another such flight was recorded on Tuesday, October 6. According to journalists, a Lockheed C-130H-30 Hercules military transport aircraft belonging to Algeria entered Polish airspace and then continued on toward Belarus and Russia.

The aircraft’s movements were also confirmed by data from the Polish Military Radar service, which tracks military flights.

The plane took off from Boufarik Air Base in Algeria. Its route passed through Italy, Croatia, Hungary, and Slovakia. After that, the military aircraft entered Polish airspace from the south and set a course eastward.

After flying near the Polish city of Hajnówka, the aircraft crossed the Polish-Belarusian border. It then continued through Belarus toward Russia and landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

Thus, the Algerian military aircraft’s route passed directly through five NATO countries—Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

According to journalists, the route taken by the Algerian Lockheed C-130H-30 Hercules is typical for military transport aircraft operating between Algeria and Russia.

The flight on October 6, it is noted, was not an isolated incident. It is part of regular military logistics operations between Moscow and Algeria.

Over the past few weeks, flights by Il-76MD, C-130H/H-30 Hercules, and LM-100J Super Hercules military transport aircraft have also been recorded in European airspace.

According to the publication, such air transport is used not only to move cargo but also to facilitate military-technical cooperation between Russia and Algeria.

Specifically, this involves the possible transport of weapons, military equipment, and personnel responsible for maintaining Russian systems in service with the Algerian army.

At the same time, the specific contents of the cargo on the flight that took place on October 6 are not disclosed in the cited materials.

Defence24 points out that the situation is of particular significance for Poland, as the route used to facilitate military cooperation between Russia and Algeria passes through its airspace.

As the journalists note, this is not a single flight of a military transport aircraft from North Africa, but rather regular shipments related to military-technical relations between Moscow and Algeria.

Similar routes are also used for shipments from African countries to Belarus, and Russia also makes use of the corresponding logistical infrastructure.

Journalists link these shipments to the broader context of the expansion of Russian military infrastructure on the African continent. In particular, Russia uses routes through Algeria and Libya to maintain its military presence and meet its own logistical needs.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte explained why the Alliance does not disclose the specific conditions for invoking Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for a collective defense mechanism.

According to Mark Rutte, the provision in question is deliberately worded in such a way that potential adversaries of NATO cannot precisely determine which specific actions might trigger a collective response from Alliance member states.

The NATO Secretary General also emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance has the necessary capabilities to respond to hybrid threats.

At the same time, NATO does not disclose all the ways in which it might respond to such actions, thereby maintaining uncertainty for potential adversaries.

This was reported by the Polish publication Defence24.

Earlier, the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—offered Vietnamese airlines the opportunity to transfer passenger aircraft to Russian carriers under a so-called wet lease agreement. Such an agreement involves providing the aircraft along with the crew, maintenance, and insurance. Russian Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin stated that the Vietnamese side is reviewing the proposal.

Satellite images have captured eight light attack aircraft at the new joint Chinese-Lao support and training center in Ban Keoun, approximately 50 km north of the Lao capital, Vientiane.

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