The Pentagon announced that Raytheon has received a multiyear contract to produce Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptor missiles worth up to $6.3 billion. Breaking Defense reports.

Five-year base agreement

The base value of the five-year contract is $4.4 billion. The document also provides for options worth approximately $2 billion to purchase additional missiles over another two years. The Pentagon did not specify the number of missiles covered by the agreement.

Michael Duffey, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, said the agreement is intended to provide production predictability for the defense industrial base, eliminate bottlenecks in component manufacturing, and ensure the military has the required interceptors available.

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Replenishing interceptor stocks

The Pentagon classifies the SM-3 Block IB as critical munitions whose production it seeks to increase as quickly as possible. According to Raytheon, the missiles can be launched from ships and ground-based launchers and are designed to intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles during the midcourse phase of flight.

Raytheon President Phil Jasper said the contract should help replenish interceptor stocks and respond to threats faced by the U.S. Navy, the Missile Defense Agency, and their partners. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency served as the contracting authority for this agreement.

In February, the U.S. Department of Defense and Raytheon concluded a framework agreement intended to lay the groundwork for the current multiyear contract. Recently, the U.S. government has also concluded agreements with an RTX division to accelerate production of SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

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