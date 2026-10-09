American doctors with rare access to Gaza told NPR that they had seen patients who, they said, were suffering because of Israeli restrictions on aid. This was reported in an NPR report published on October 8, 2026.

Medical workers’ testimony

This concerns the observations of American medical workers, rather than NPR’s independent assessment of the causes of the patients’ suffering. The connection between the patients’ condition and restrictions on aid is presented in the report with reference to the doctors.

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Three years of war

In the headline of its report, NPR notes that three years after the start of the war, people in Gaza are asking when it will end. The report was prepared by Aya Batrawy. It aired on the All Things Considered program and is available as an audio recording lasting 4 minutes and 4 seconds. The publication is categorized under Middle East.

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