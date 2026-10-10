Shamshad, director general of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was killed in an armed attack in the Tank district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to The Express Tribune, unidentified armed men opened fire on the official on Saturday.

Commission statement

In a press release, an ECP spokesperson described the incident as a targeted killing. At the same time, the publication characterized the attack as terrorist. The commission said that the deceased was an honest, conscientious and dedicated civil servant and had no personal conflicts.

According to the ECP, the official was highly valued by colleagues and other employees of the institution.

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Condolences to the family

The chief election commissioner, commission members, the ECP secretary and other employees expressed condolences to the deceased’s family. They said that the commission stands with his loved ones during this difficult time.

The Election Commission and its employees also called on the Pakistani government to take effective measures to protect all civil servants from terrorist attacks.

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