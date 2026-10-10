Riyadh airport suspends operations after attack — Asharq Al-Awsat

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, temporarily suspended operations following an attack on the afternoon of October 10. According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, several people were injured, and the number is still being clarified.

Damage assessment

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, airport operations were halted for a full assessment of the damage and to verify the safety of its facilities. These measures are being carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Saudi aviation regulator said the attack occurred amid ongoing attacks on the kingdom’s civil aviation facilities. The statement did not provide details about the nature of the attack or those responsible.

Previous attacks on the airport

On October 9, Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said that three citizens of the country had been killed as a result of attacks on Riyadh airport that occurred the previous day. At that time, according to the agency, the attacks targeted airport infrastructure and an aircraft of the national carrier Saudia; injuries among citizens and residents of the country of various nationalities were also reported. After those events, the airport resumed normal operations.

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