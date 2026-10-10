A pro-Palestinian march took place in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said that, as of 3:40 p.m. local time, more than 250,000 people were on the city’s streets. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Participants gathered in the Embankment area and moved toward Downing Street, where the residence of the UK prime minister is located. The event was timed to mark the third anniversary of the start of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Participants’ demands

Protesters called on the UK government to impose sanctions against Israel and a full arms embargo. They also demanded an end to what they described as genocide in Gaza.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and placards in support of Palestinians. In a post on social media platform X, PSC said that Israel, according to the organization, continues to commit genocide against Gaza’s Palestinian population.

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Route and arrests

According to London police, the agreed route ran via Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge, York Road, Waterloo Bridge and the Strand to Whitehall, where a rally was to take place.

Police reported several arrests, including a man and a woman with placards which, according to law enforcement, expressed support for the banned organization Palestine Action. The organization was banned on July 5, 2025, under the Terrorism Act. According to police, its members entered a Royal Air Force base and spray-painted two aircraft, causing £7 million in damage.

Following the ban on Palestine Action, thousands of people were arrested on accusations of supporting the organization. A small group of Israel supporters also gathered near the New Scotland Yard police headquarters.

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