In Warsaw, a woman armed with a knife injured three people near a school

In the Polish capital, a 21-year-old student attacked three women with a knife near an adult education center. Among the victims were two 17-year-old girls and a 24-year-old woman.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Minska Street in Warsaw’s Praga district. Police arrived at the scene four minutes after receiving the call. The attacker was detained by a university employee and then handed over to law enforcement.

One of the underage victims was hospitalized with cuts to her forearm. According to police, her life is not in danger. The other two women were treated at the scene.

The motives for the attack are currently unknown. Law enforcement also has no evidence that the attacker and the victims knew each other. The woman is a student at the university, and one of the victims had come there to submit her application documents.

Source: Polsat News

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