In the Canadian province of Quebec, the separatist Parti Québécois formed a minority government following the October 5 election. Its leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, became premier-designate and said he would not call a referendum on Quebec sovereignty while Donald Trump remains president of the United States. This could delay the vote until at least 2029.

The Rio Times reports, citing CBC News. According to the outlet, Plamondon urged the party's elected and unelected candidates to remain mobilized in case of another election. This indicates that the minority government expects political instability.

Vote in Alberta

Meanwhile, on October 19, voters in Alberta are to decide whether the province should seek to leave Canada. The Rio Times notes that the vote is expected to show the level of alienation in western Canada rather than necessarily create a mandate for secession.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe rejected Elon Musk's call for Quebec, Alberta, and Saskatchewan to separate. According to CBC News, Carney said that Canada's future would be decided by Canadians and Quebec residents.

Pressure on the economy

The political disputes are taking place amid a worsening situation in Canada's labor market. According to Statistics Canada data reported by La Presse, employment in the country declined by 68,000 people in September, while the unemployment rate rose to 6.5%. In Quebec, the number of jobs fell by 49,000, and unemployment reached 6%.

In the United States, consumers' one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.7% in October from 4.6% in September, according to the University of Michigan. Five-year expectations increased from 3.4% to 3.5%.

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