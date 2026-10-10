About 2,600 people held a protest in central Berlin on Saturday against the policies of Germany's federal government and Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Participants' demands

The protest organizers, who call themselves Project M1illion, demanded the resignation of the federal government. Other demands included introducing a system of direct democracy modeled on Switzerland, halting healthcare reform, abolishing the public broadcasting fee and the carbon tax.

Participants also called for what they described as a realistic analysis of all aspects of Germany's energy security. Posters called for tougher immigration policy. Participants held German and pacifist flags and chanted slogans demanding Merz's resignation, including “Merz must go” and “We are the people.”

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Police and poll

Police deployed hundreds of officers to secure the march. According to police, no serious incidents occurred during the protest.

On Thursday, ZDF published poll results showing that 59% of respondents believe that planned and partly adopted changes by the coalition government in pensions, healthcare and long-term care are moving in the wrong direction. Thirty percent of those surveyed described these measures as the right course.

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