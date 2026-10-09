The Philippines recorded 101 Chinese navy and coast guard ships near several disputed areas in the South China Sea last month. According to the Taipei Times, this is nearly twice as many as in the previous month, when the Philippine military counted 56 Chinese vessels.

Ships near disputed areas

Chinese ships were spotted near Thitu Island, where a Philippine garrison is stationed, Second Thomas Shoal, Sabina Shoal and Scarborough Shoal, which is controlled by China. Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, although an international ruling found these claims to have no legal basis.

Philippine Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the increased Chinese presence is intended to weaken Filipinos’ resolve to hold territories that Manila considers its own. He described the tactic as “mission kill” — destroying the ability to continue carrying out a mission.

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Mutual accusations

Last week, Manila accused the Chinese military and coast guard of harassing Philippine government aircraft and boats in two areas of the South China Sea located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

According to Manila, a Chinese fighter jet obstructed a Philippine Cessna 208 turboprop aircraft conducting a routine military patrol near Scarborough Shoal. Separately, the Philippine Coast Guard reported that a Chinese ship shadowed and blocked Philippine boats attempting to approach a foreign fishing vessel suspected of using dynamite to catch fish.

Beijing this week warned Manila against provocative actions in the disputed waters and said that the Philippine Cessna aircraft near Scarborough Shoal had violated China’s airspace.

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