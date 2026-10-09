In the United States, the administration of President Donald Trump has exempted some winter oil and gas exploration work in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska from environmental reviews. The US Department of the Interior published the relevant notice, The Hill reports.

What work the exemption covers

The exemption applies to seismic surveys to determine the locations of oil deposits, the construction of temporary roads, and the drilling of exploratory wells. Such work is usually carried out before larger-scale oil production begins.

The US administration said the decision could help oil companies gain faster access to fuel resources. It also noted that it had previously determined that such work had no significant environmental impact.

Kevin Pendergast, director of the US Bureau of Land Management in Alaska, said the exemption would allow developers to identify energy resources in the reserve more promptly. According to him, this could increase domestic energy supplies, contribute to more stable energy costs, and generate more revenue for Alaska communities and the American public.

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Environmentalists’ criticism and the industry’s position

Environmental organization Earthjustice criticized the decision. Its attorney Janet Bering said the administration seeks to accelerate large-scale drilling and seismic exploration without further environmental analysis and public discussion.

The decision was made after the administration also proposed accelerating oil production in the reserve. The National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska was created in 1923 by then-US President Warren Harding as an emergency source of oil for the Navy. Drilling projects have already been approved in the reserve, while environmentalists have expressed concerns about their impact on wildlife.

The Alaska Oil and Gas Association supported the step taken by the Department of the Interior and the US administration.

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