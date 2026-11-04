Norway’s Court of Appeal has ruled that Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Mette-Marit, must remain in custody. Earlier, the court of first instance decided not to extend the preventive measure, but the prosecution appealed that decision, Der Spiegel reports, citing the Norwegian agency NTB.

Court of Appeal decision

The 29-year-old Høiby has been in custody since February. The preventive measure was regularly extended for four weeks, and since summer he has been serving it at home under electronic monitoring.

Høiby’s defense lawyers said they had expected a different decision. They said they would study the Court of Appeal’s reasoning and discuss further steps with their client. One of the lawyers had previously stated that house arrest is currently unbearable for Høiby.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Verdict appealed

In summer, a Norwegian court sentenced Høiby to four years in prison for a number of offenses, including two rapes under Norwegian law. The verdict has not entered into force because it was appealed.

The appeal hearing is due to begin in February. It will reconsider the rape charges as well as charges of domestic violence against Høiby’s former girlfriend.

Read us on