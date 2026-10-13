On October 13, the Pakistan Army announced the successful test launch of the Fatah-2 ER extended-range hypersonic ballistic missile. This was reported by Dawn, citing the Pakistani armed forces’ ISPR press service.

Declared missile characteristics

According to ISPR, the Fatah-2 ER is equipped with advanced navigation systems and avionics. The military said the missile is capable of highly accurate strikes against targets, while its trajectory and maneuverability are intended to allow it to overcome enemy missile defense systems.

ISPR also stated that the extended range of the Fatah-2 ER will enhance the army’s ability to strike targets deep inside enemy territory. The statement did not provide other technical characteristics of the missile, including its range.

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Who observed the launch

The test was observed by Army Rocket Command Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Zakaria, senior army officers, scientists and engineers. The commander praised the work and technical expertise of the scientists and engineers, the press service said.

Pakistan’s president, prime minister and chief of defence forces congratulated the specialists on the launch of the extended-range version of the Fatah-2 missile system. Last week, Pakistan also reported successful tests of an extended version of the domestically developed Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile.

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