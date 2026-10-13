The US Army plans to make decisions over the next calendar year on changes to prepositioned stocks of equipment and materials intended for rapid deployment in the event of a conflict. According to Defense News, this was stated by Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, deputy commander of the US Army Materiel Command.

The review is being conducted under the Total Army Power Projection Equipment, or TAP2E, program. It provides for an assessment of the placement of weapons, large-scale equipment and other resources that are stored in warehouses or positioned forward. They are intended to be rapidly employed and transferred to troops when needed.

Stocks in the Indo-Pacific region

Under the US Army's strategy, work under the TAP2E program will continue until 2032. Budget documents provide $702 million for it in fiscal year 2027. According to a 2024 US Congress report, the Army has at least seven publicly identified stocks: two in North America, two in Asia, one on ships and two in Europe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The budget proposal also provides for the creation of an eighth stock in the southwestern part of the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, it proposes increasing funding for comprehensive maintenance and sustainment of existing Europe-oriented prepositioned stocks.

Changes in material storage

Lawrence noted that the Army is coordinating its work with the Pentagon, which makes decisions on military presence in different regions. Among the main questions of the review are whether stocks are located in the necessary places and whether they contain sufficient necessary equipment and materials.

Previously, the US Army had already identified specific changes: reducing the amount of equipment stored on ships under the APS afloat program, as well as moving one new equipment set to the Pacific region. Another area is the more active use of Theater Distribution Centers, where consumable materials, including medical supplies, are stored.

Read us on