The US Army has announced the award of initial one-year contracts totaling $93.6 million to nine defense technology companies. They will develop applications for the new Next Generation Command and Control system, or NGC2, Defense News reports.

Nine developers for NGC2

The contracts were awarded to General Dynamics Mission Systems, Air Space Intelligence Federal, Immersive Wisdom, LMI, Mente Systems, Stilman Advanced Strategies, Onebrief, Rune Technologies and AIR. Their applications will operate on a common software foundation created by Anduril Industries, Palantir, Raft and Striveworks in cooperation with the Army.

NGC2 is intended to provide a common network for technologies, weapons, sensors, devices and applications. According to the Army’s plan, this is expected to speed up battlefield decision-making and information sharing to carry out missions across six functions: command and control, fires, intelligence, movement and maneuver, sustainment, and protection.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Delivery to I Corps

The US Army is currently delivering NGC2 software to I Corps, which commands service members in the Indo-Pacific region. This is also intended to test the platform’s ability to support technologies and devices separated by thousands of kilometers, including in conditions where communications may be difficult.

Over the past year, the Army has been moving from NGC2’s experimental phase to deploying the system in the forces: from creating a prototype to delivering software to personnel of the 4th and 25th Infantry Divisions. In July 2026, the 10-day Project Convergence-Capstone 6 event took place at Fort Irwin, California, where 10,000 participants from the United States, allied forces and industry tested 90 technologies for NGC2.

Earlier, on September 30, Anduril Industries received a $162.8 million contract, whose potential value could reach $1.8 billion, to further improve the system’s common software foundation.

Read us on