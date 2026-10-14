US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Axios.

White House denial

According to Axios, the talks took place before Trump publicly stated that he would not strike Iran before the US midterm elections in November. One of the outlet's sources claims that Netanyahu presented Israeli intelligence on possible Iranian attempts to restore its nuclear program, including the likely use of the Pickaxe Mountain facility for uranium enrichment.

A White House official called the claim that resuming the war had been discussed false and said that Trump had ruled out attacks before the November elections. At the same time, one US official described the president's position as containing no clear commitments: according to the official, Trump asked Netanyahu to prepare but did not promise to launch an operation.

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Military readiness and elections

According to Axios sources, the US and Israeli militaries remain on alert and are completing preparations in case Trump changes his position. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the leadership of US Central Command are said to be the strongest advocates for resuming strikes, while most advisers support continuing sanctions and economic pressure.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, according to the outlet, told Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine that the start of hostilities within three weeks could lead to the postponement of the vote scheduled in Israel for October 27 because of a likely Iranian missile response. Qatari mediators, Axios reports, are awaiting Tehran's response to the latest US counterproposal.

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