The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza signed an agreement in Cairo, Egypt, with the German international development agency GIZ on technical support for the post-war recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The agreement was concluded at the committee’s temporary headquarters in the Egyptian capital.

Technical support for recovery

As The National reports, the agreement establishes a framework for technical assistance in reconstruction, the development of public institutions, and the restoration of basic services. GIZ will provide expert and advisory support, conduct needs assessments and training to strengthen the committee’s capacity to plan and implement programmes.

The cooperation will cover municipal services, social protection, education, employment, water supply, agriculture and energy. The agreement was signed by committee chairman Ali Shaath and GIZ country director Alexander Czschoke. The ceremony was also attended by the senior representative of the Board of Peace, Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, as well as German officials.

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The statement did not disclose financial commitments, specific projects or a timeline for implementing the agreement. Shaath called for the agreement to be turned into practical measures to improve living conditions and said that the committee would implement it in line with Gaza’s urgent needs and in coordination with Palestinian institutions.

Restrictions on work in the Strip

The committee was established in January as part of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803. It is headed by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister of the Palestinian Authority. The body is tasked with restoring public services, carrying out civilian administration and overseeing reconstruction under the supervision of the Board of Peace.

At the same time, Israel refuses to allow the committee to enter the Gaza Strip or move to the second phase of the peace plan until Hezbollah disarms, the publication writes. Restrictions on the import of equipment and supplies also complicate recovery work. According to an estimate by the European Union and the UN published in April, $71.4 billion is needed for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction over the next decade.

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