Poland plans to tighten financial requirements for foreigners

Poland plans to significantly increase the minimum amount of funds that foreigners must have to stay in the country. Specifically, for short trips lasting up to four days, the required amount is proposed to be raised from 300 to 1,000 zlotys.

The Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration has prepared a draft resolution on this matter, which has been published on the website of the Center for Government Legislation.

According to the draft document, foreigners planning to stay in Poland for up to four days will be required to prove they have at least 1,000 zlotys. Currently, the minimum amount for such a stay is 300 zlotys, and an additional 75 zlotys must be provided for each subsequent day of stay.

Thus, the proposed changes would more than triple the minimum amount required for short trips.

Separate requirements are planned for foreigners who have prepaid for their accommodation, are arriving for spa treatment, or are participating in summer work programs.

For this category of travelers, the minimum amount is proposed to be set at 130 zlotys per day of stay, but no less than 650 zlotys in total.

Currently, the rule for them is 20 zlotys per day, with a total minimum of 100 zlotys. Thus, the proposed changes would increase the total minimum by 6.5 times.

The changes may also affect foreigners coming to Poland to study, participate in internships, or conduct scientific research.

For them, the proposed minimum amount of funds for the first two months of their stay is to be increased from 1,270 to 2,020 zlotys.

The Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration explained that the new financial requirements are intended to ensure that foreigners’ expenses not paid in advance are covered. This includes, in particular, housing, food, and other basic needs.

However, this is currently only a draft resolution. The proposed amounts may become mandatory once the relevant decision is adopted and enters into force.

This was reported by Gazeta Prawna.

It should be noted that hostility toward Ukrainian refugees is growing among a segment of the Polish population.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a motion to add Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of individuals who may be barred from entering the country. The reason was the regional council’s initiative to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych. A final decision on the entry ban has not yet been made.

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