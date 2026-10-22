In Sweden, around 80% of the 875 participants passed the first test on knowledge of Swedish society, linked to the new citizenship requirements. The exam took place on August 15, 2026, in Älvsjö in southern Stockholm, and participants were due to be informed of the results by the morning of October 22, The Local Sweden reports.

Passing score and retakes

The Swedish Council for Higher Education, UHR, said the pilot test met the quality standards required for its use as the first examination on knowledge of Swedish society. The passing threshold was set at 28 out of 40 points. It was proposed by the University of Gothenburg, which was responsible for the society section of the test.

Andreas Sandberg, head of UHR's citizenship testing programme, said it was important for the institution to ensure that the test was fair, complied with legal requirements and provided equal conditions for all participants. According to him, those who did not pass the first pilot exam will be given another opportunity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New citizenship requirements

Since June 6, 2026, the requirements for obtaining Swedish citizenship have been tightened: applicants must demonstrate a certain level of proficiency in Swedish and knowledge of society. At the same time, the Swedish Migration Agency, rather than UHR, decides who exactly must take the test.

The next test on knowledge of Swedish society is planned for spring 2027. A Swedish language exam was also planned for 2027, but UHR has asked the government to postpone it until 2029 because it cannot launch it within the planned timeframe.

The society test contains 60 questions with four answer options, one of which is correct. It is conducted in Swedish on paper, with 90 minutes allotted for completion. The required level of knowledge corresponds to the ninth grade of compulsory school. People without formal grades, including from Swedish language courses for immigrants, can demonstrate language proficiency by passing the Tisus test or a similar language exam.

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