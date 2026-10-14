Italy's industrialists' association Confindustria forecasts Italy's GDP growth at 1% in 2026, slowing to 0.6% in 2027. As ANSA English reports, the assessment was released by the organization's research center in its autumn economic forecast.

Slowdown in 2027

Confindustria believes that GDP growth in 2026 will exceed expectations. At the same time, the research center described this growth as unsustainable.

According to the organization's forecast, the slowdown will be noticeable in 2027. The growth forecast for that year is 0.6% due to weak momentum at the end of 2026 and only a moderate recovery at the beginning of 2027.

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Energy vulnerability

Italy's economic growth is being constrained by energy costs, inflation and interest rates, Confindustria said. The organization described energy costs as the Italian economy's greatest vulnerability.

Confindustria economists warned that the projected GDP growth in 2026 could disappear if the average price of Brent oil is around $126 per barrel during the year. Under such a scenario, the country's economic growth would be zero.

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