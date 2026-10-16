According to the UN, as reported by The National, more than 1,100 people were killed in Sudan by drone strikes in the first half of 2026. The UN said that drones had become the leading cause of civilian deaths in the country this year.

At a Security Council meeting, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo called on the parties to the war to immediately stop drone attacks. She said that a mutual ban on their use could significantly improve civilian protection. At a minimum, she said, the parties must agree on specific commitments and practical mechanisms for strictly regulating the use of drones.

Strike on WFP transport

DiCarlo also condemned a drone strike on October 3 targeting two trucks contracted by the World Food Programme. The attack killed a driver. According to her, the vehicles were clearly marked and had the required movement permits.

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She added that, in the UN's assessment, the warring parties show almost no willingness to negotiate an end to the conflict. The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces continue to fight for control of territory, while fighting has intensified in recent weeks in the strategic Kordofan region, which connects the east and west of the country.

Calls for sanctions and a ceasefire

The human rights group Emergency Lawyers reported that five children were killed in an airstrike on a city in North Kordofan controlled by the Rapid Support Forces. The organization blamed the Sudanese army for the attack.

UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Kate Foster called for stronger sanctions against those supplying weapons and financing the warring parties. US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Jeff Bartos called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and an expansion of the arms embargo. He also mentioned a strike on a shelter for displaced people in Blue Nile state, reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces, in which more than 30 displaced people were killed.

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