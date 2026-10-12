The BBC has cancelled the construction of a new studio for recording the radio soap opera The Archers in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The company is considering other locations for recording the programme, which has been associated with the city since its launch in 1951. This was reported by The Guardian.

Abandoning the studio in Digbeth

The BBC had previously planned to move recordings from its current base at The Mailbox complex to the corporation’s new Tea Factory headquarters in the Digbeth area. The move was scheduled for 2028, but construction of the radio drama studio was abandoned as part of the BBC’s plan to cut costs by £500 million.

The production team of The Archers is due to move to the Tea Factory in early 2028, as planned. At the same time, the BBC is assessing the possibility of recording the programme in its own studios in different parts of the United Kingdom, as well as in private studios in the West Midlands region.

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No final decision

The BBC said it aims to find a cost-effective solution that will make it possible to maintain the programme’s high production standards. No final decision on the recording location has yet been made.

According to the publication, some BBC employees fear that recording elsewhere will separate the actors from the production team. Programme staff regularly communicate with performers before recordings, adjusting scripts and storylines.

The BBC stressed that The Archers’ connection with the West Midlands remains an important part of the programme’s future. The series engages local writers and freelancers.

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