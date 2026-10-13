Italian students have pitched tents in front of the Chamber of Deputies in Piazza Montecitorio in Rome, as well as near universities in several cities across the country. The action is aimed against the high cost of living and housing rents, as well as the shortage of student dormitories, Interia reports.

Tents near universities

Tents appeared not only in Rome but also near more than ten universities from northern to southern Italy, including in Milan, Bologna, Pavia, Genoa and Lecce. The Student Union organized the action. Participants are using a slogan about how much life in Italy costs.

Students said they are also protesting against what they see as the failure of housing policy and the transformation of the right to education into a source of profit for private entities. They noted that they had already pitched tents three years ago, protesting against high prices for renting rooms and apartments.

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Funding demands

In a statement cited by ANSA, the Student Union criticized the allocation of funds from the National Recovery Plan to private entities. The organization is demanding at least €7 billion for public universities and to guarantee the right to education.

Sabrina Brizzola, coordinator of the student organization, said the housing situation is worsening. According to her, Higher Education Minister Anna Bernini announced the creation of 60,000 student accommodation places, but only 33,000 have been created so far.

Brizzola claims that only 3.8% of the places created are located in public buildings. According to her, a room in privately managed student residences can cost up to €1,000 per month. The protests in Italy are taking place after a wave of demonstrations in France involving students, high school students, trade unions, politicians and parents of schoolchildren.

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