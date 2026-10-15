A court in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday convicted two men who acted on behalf of the Iranian intelligence service of preparing attacks in the country. They were found guilty of espionage and attempted murder, Deutsche Welle reports.

Sentences in the case

One of the convicted men was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. The other received eight and a half years in prison: the court found him to be the organizer of the planned attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The names of the convicted men have not been disclosed. According to the authorities, one of them is a Danish citizen and the other is an Afghan citizen. Both were recruited by representatives of the Iranian authorities.

Possible targets

Among the people the men planned to attack was Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. Another potential target was Green Party politician Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society.

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