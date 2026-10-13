The White House has asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign. White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said this on Tuesday, The Hill reports.

The president's position

On the previous day, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he was considering dismissing Guilfoyle and was dissatisfied with her amid a series of scandals. The outlet also notes that senior Trump administration officials discussed her continued tenure as ambassador to Greece.

On October 12, the Associated Press reported that Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio were considering dismissing Guilfoyle. According to The Hill, The Wall Street Journal wrote over the weekend that Trump's decision on the ambassador's future could be made soon.

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Reports of allegations

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle allegedly asked Trump donor Eric Deters to pay a $100,000 credit card bill. According to the newspaper, she allegedly asked for a bank transfer in order to avoid a paper trail.

The Wall Street Journal also reported new allegations that wealthy Greek businessmen may have financed Guilfoyle's luxurious trips, while she allegedly used her position to advance their business interests.

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