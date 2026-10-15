Australia’s Labor Party and the Coalition in the Senate intend not to support bills that would ban the use of shackles on incarcerated women during childbirth. The government explained its position by saying that criminal justice largely falls within the jurisdiction of state and territory governments.

Senator Thorpe’s bills

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe introduced bills to the Senate that would also ban strip searches of children. According to The Guardian, Thorpe told the Senate that in 2026, people can still legally be shackled during childbirth, while children can be made to undress for body searches.

She called on senators to end these practices, describing them as cruel, inhumane, traumatic and unnecessary.

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Criticism from a Coalition senator

Liberal Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr criticized the position of the leading parties. He said he was deeply concerned by the practice, which, according to him, exists across Australia, and pledged to raise the issue with Queensland Attorney-General Deb Frecklington.

Scarr also called on the prime minister to convene a meeting of the National Cabinet. He stressed that the vote should not end consideration of the issue and that ways to resolve it must be found.

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