In 2025, the war against Ukraine became the leading cause of death among men aged 18 to 39 in nearly all regions of Russia. Over the course of the year, 76,790 men in this age group died, while 62,420 died from other causes.

Bloomberg reported this, citing confidential data from Rosstat obtained following a hack of the agency’s system.

According to an analysis of the statistics, in 2024, death in the war was the most common cause of death among men aged 18–59 in 66.3% of Russia’s regions. In 2025, this figure rose to 80.7%.

The situation among younger men proved to be even more critical. In the 18–39 age group, the war became the leading cause of death in 98.8% of Russian regions. Overall, last year, combat operations claimed the lives of more than half of the men in this age group who died.

At the same time, the consequences of the war are unevenly distributed. According to an analysis of 11.3 million death certificates, approximately two-thirds of men under the age of 40 who died in Siberia and the Far East lost their lives on the front lines. In Moscow, such deaths accounted for 30% of the total, and in St. Petersburg, 21%.

Bloomberg notes that Russian authorities are trying to maintain the appearance of stability in major cities, so they are more actively enlisting residents of remote and poorer regions into the war. The dataset on which the analysis is based was obtained by the Belarusian group “Cyberpartisans” and the Ukrainian group Silent Crow after they hacked into Rosstat’s system.

In Russia, a man accused of murdering his one-and-a-half-year-old son was released to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Rutte compared Russia’s monthly casualties to U.S. casualties over 14 years of the Vietnam War.

As a reminder, Russia has lost more than 26,000 occupiers since the beginning of November.

Russia has lost more than 11,000 foreign mercenaries in the war against Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

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