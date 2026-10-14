In Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met in Riyadh with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. The Iraqi head of government arrived in the kingdom with an official delegation.

Asharq Al-Awsat reports on the meeting. The talks took place on October 14.

Security and cooperation

The sides discussed developments in the region and coordination of efforts to strengthen security and stability. They also reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation in various areas.

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Special attention was given to security coordination between the two countries in response to possible regional challenges.

Baghdad’s statement

According to a statement by the Iraqi government, Ali Falih al-Zaidi confirmed that the country would not allow its territory to be used for attacks or actions that threaten the security of Saudi Arabia or other countries in the region.

The Iraqi prime minister also stated Baghdad’s commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and respect for the sovereignty of Iraq and other countries. According to the Iraqi government, he condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as harm caused to civilians and civilian infrastructure during conflicts.

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