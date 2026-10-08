The United Kingdom has announced new sanctions against 38 Russian energy companies, oil tankers from the shadow fleet and financial networks, The Moscow Times reports. According to the UK Foreign Office, the restrictions target entities that, it says, help finance Russia’s war effort.

Energy sector and shadow fleet

Britain imposed sanctions on two Russian energy producers. London said that, following this move, the restrictions cover more than 90% of Russia’s total oil production capacity.

The sanctions list also includes 12 tankers. The total number of shadow fleet vessels subject to UK restrictions has exceeded 600.

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London also added 17 entities and individuals supplying high-priority goods to Russia to the list. They include importers of machine tools and electronics important for the production of ballistic missiles and drones. Those sanctioned include Dutch national Alexander Jan Hendrik Tattersall, who is linked to the sanctioned Turkish trader Redwing Metal.

Financial networks

Separately, Britain added five financial entities to the sanctions list as part of efforts to counter alternative payment systems and cryptocurrency exchanges used to circumvent Western sanctions. One of these entities is registered in Canada, while three others are registered in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the British department, two newly sanctioned platforms directly facilitated transactions for the A7 shadow banking network. The U.S. Treasury Department had previously stated that more than $17 billion in global transactions were conducted through the network’s subagents from January 2025 to June 2026.

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