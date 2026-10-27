Britain and Poland sign Warsaw Defence Plan — Anadolu Agency

Great Britain and Poland signed the Warsaw Defence Plan in Warsaw on October 27, aimed at cooperation between the two countries in the maritime, land, air, cyber and industrial domains. The document is intended to strengthen security and deterrence on NATO’s eastern flank, Anadolu Agency reports.

The first stage of a new partnership

The plan was signed by UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and his Polish counterpart, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the agreement launches the first stage of defence cooperation under the new UK-Poland Treaty on Security and Defence Partnership.

Wes Streeting said that the new agreement honours the close cooperation between the countries and sets out their further joint work to strengthen Europe within a stronger NATO.

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Missiles, drones and Baltic security

Areas of cooperation include the joint development and production of next-generation anti-aircraft missiles, as well as the creation of drone technologies and counter-drone capabilities. The parties also plan to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity.

In addition, London and Warsaw will exchange experience in developing frigate capabilities, conduct exercises and coordinate defence activity in the Baltic Sea. The plan also provides for closer coordination of defence procurement to deepen cooperation between the two countries’ defence industries.

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