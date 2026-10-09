The British military has found an unusual way to protect nuclear submarines from drone attacks from the air. To do this, they plan to use fire hoses.

According to the publication, sailors are being trained to use fire hoses to protect British nuclear submarines from drone attacks. High-pressure water is reportedly the only “air defense weapon” on Vanguard-class submarines, which cost more than 4 billion euros.

It is noted that these submarines are equipped with Trident 2 ballistic missiles.

“Fire hoses are the last line of defense. We have to use what’s at hand,” an informed source told the publication.

What is known about the Vanguard submarines

The Vanguard is a class of British nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines armed with Trident nuclear missiles. A fleet of these submarines is based in Scotland. The lead nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine of this class was commissioned in 1993.

The submarine is equipped with a single PWR-2 nuclear reactor, which powers two GEC turbines with a combined output of 27,500 k.s. Missile launches are carried out by an ejection subsystem consisting of 16 independent launchers. The Vanguard missile system can launch both single missiles and a salvo of four missiles from a depth of 30–40 meters at approximately 20-second intervals.

This was reported by The Sun.

Britain has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting the Russian Federation’s financial sector and shadow fleet.

As a reminder, the EU has lifted sanctions against Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev.

Sibiga announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs Friedman and Usmanov.

Earlier, Sibiga criticized the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman.

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