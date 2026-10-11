Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advised against travel to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region due to the rapidly changing and unpredictable security situation in the Middle East. This was reported by ERR News.

Warning for Estonian citizens

The ministry noted that new attacks could occur with almost no warning. Further escalation could also cause significant disruptions to air travel and even temporary closures of state borders.

Estonian citizens already in the region were urged to exercise particular caution, avoid mass gatherings and other high-risk locations, and follow the instructions of local authorities. They were also advised to register their stay abroad through the Reisi Targalt portal so they could be contacted quickly if necessary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on airport in Riyadh

ERR News reports that Yemen’s Houthis have significantly intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent days, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked on Sunday night. According to preliminary data, 12 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in the attack. ERR News calls it the deadliest terrorist attack of the past decade.

Tallinn’s response

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the killing of civilians and attacks on civilian infrastructure are grave violations of international law. He added that Estonia unequivocally condemns the Houthi terrorist attacks.

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