The DA party held its final pre-election rally in the Nasrec area of Johannesburg, South Africa, with the participation of its candidate for city mayor, Helen Zille. The event took place on Saturday, October 17, ahead of the local elections scheduled for November 4.

Rally in Nasrec

As TimesLIVE reports, this was the DA's final rally in Johannesburg ahead of the vote. The outlet published the material as a photo report from the event in Nasrec.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A caption to one of the photographs states that DA supporters attended the rally. Another photograph shows party members during the final event featuring Helen Zille. The published photographs were taken by Antonio Muchave.

Election on November 4

The local elections are scheduled for November 4. Zille is presented in the material as the DA candidate for mayor of Johannesburg.

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